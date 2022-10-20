Tyber’s Reggae Bar is Jammin’

Share Tweet Share Email

Formerly known as the Grub & Liquor, Tyber’s Reggae Bar in Tunbridge Wells is set for its grand reopening next weekend, with a special performance from none other than the pub’s licensee Tyber Cranstoun, who heads up popular Ska band The Dualers.

The announcement of the pub’s reopening on social media has been met with a lot of excitement, so much so that tickets for the reopening night on Friday 28 October sold out within an hour. The evening of celebration will see Tyber himself take to the stage to perform with Peter, the guitarist of his band The Dualers, joining him to entertain the crowds. The entertainment will then continue well into the night, with a DJ taking over after Tyber’s two 40-minute sets, playing a range of Reggae and Ska music.

With Tyber wanting to give a home to Ska and Reggae music, the reopening party follows an overhaul of the pub’s previous traditional look, with a new Caribbean theme introduced. Paying homage to the licensee’s love of music, the pub also has an array of Reggae memorabilia displayed throughout including gig posters, vinyl and clothing from The Dualers. With the space to accommodate many people throughout the pub, Tyber’s Reggae Bar also has a spacious function room available for private hire.

Speaking on the reopening, Tyber said:

“It’s great to see the refurbishment taking shape and our new look almost ready to be revealed on the 28th. This has been a long time coming and I’m looking forward to putting our own musical spin on this busy pub.

“We want to make Tyber’s Reggae Bar the go to venue to watch live music in the area, music has played a huge role in my life, and I want to share my love of it with our guests, giving a home to Ska and Reggae music. Watch out for our social media pages, where will announce further live music gigs over the coming weeks and months.”

The pub’s reopening weekend will also see the hosting of a special Skalloween night on Saturday 29 October, with competitions for best spooky fancy dress and Haggis DJ playing the best reggae from 8pm to 1am, it’s sure to be a night to remember.

9 Nevill Street, Tunbridge Wells, TN2 5RU

Open Sunday to Wednesday 12pm to 11pm, Thursday 12pm to 12am, Friday and Saturday 12pm to 1am.

Food served daily from 12pm to 9pm.