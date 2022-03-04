Craft Union Pub Company Raises Over £8,000 for Only a Pavement Away’s Winter Warmth Campaign

Share Tweet Share Email

Over the last few months, Craft Union pubs and teams across the country have been busy donating and fundraising for Only A Pavement Away’s Winter Warmth campaign. The aim was to lend a helping hand to those in need and to also support local communities and the homeless.

Only A Pavement Away is a charity based in the UK, working with employers within the hospitality industry. The charity connects these employers with individuals who are experiencing homelessness, prison leavers and veterans, to try and secure them long-term and stable employment. They believe everyone deserves the opportunity to find and establish a career.

Nick Andrews, Managing Director of Stonegate Group, said: “It is amazing to be able to work with and support Only A Pavement Away again for another year as the work they do for individuals in need, in the local community is outstanding. Also, a huge well done and thank you to our amazing crafty community for their hard work and donations to this brilliant cause and charity. The Winter Warmth campaign gives us all an immense amount of pride to be serving the community and putting in hard work to try and make positive contributions to those who need it most.”

The money raised went towards setting up four regional Winter Warmth events, Arsenal Tavern, London, Bullring Tavern, Birmingham, Railway Bell, Brighton, Saracens, Doncaster, where Craft Union operators, ops team and support team donated their time to hand out 480 bags to the homeless, which were filled with warm clothes, toiletries and flasks. Some pubs also held ‘Fill A Flask’ events, which is where Craft Union teams again donated their time to hand out flasks of cold water to those who are homeless and sleeping rough.

Greg Mangham, Founder of Only A Pavement Away, said: “We were delighted to be working with the Craft Union team again on our Winter Warmth campaign. Once again, they have gone above and beyond to raise an amazing amount of money that will help those in need. I would like to thank them for all their support, without efforts like this in the industry, we would not be able to make our campaigns happen.”