Three AA Rosettes Awarded to Blas Restaurant at Twr Y Felin Hotel

Blas Restaurant, at Twr y Felin in Britain’s smallest city, St Davids is celebrating its latest accolade, being awarded three AA rosettes for culinary excellence.

Head Chef Sam Owen, who has led the team since 2019, is passionate about creating exciting culinary experiences and has an enthusiasm for ingredients. Focussing on flavours, the food is creative, refined and fun, whilst the presentation is ‘art on a plate’.

Sam Owen, Head Chef at Blas Restaurant said, “I have always strived to achieve three AA rosettes and am really happy that I have been able to do that with my team here at Blas. I want to say thank you to them, from the kitchen team to the front of house team, this award reflects the hard work of each person that has contributed to the experience our diners receive.”

Paula Ellis, Group General Manager of Twr y Felin and its sister properties in St Davids Peninsula, Roch Castle and Penrhiw Priory, said: “I have always been hopeful of the team achieving three AA rosettes, as their passion and vision shines through every day and the feedback from our guests is so positive. This is an absolute career highlight for me here at Twr y Felin, I am delighted for the team and feel so proud of our achievements over the last seven years.”