Craft Union Pubs Reach £300,000 Fundraising Milestone with ‘Make it a Million’ Campaign

Craft Union are excited to announce a significant milestone in their ‘Make it a Million’ campaign, having raised over £300,000 to date. This impressive achievement marks well over a third of the campaign’s ambitious goal, showcasing the unwavering dedication of Craft Union operators and their customers support to local charitable causes, including huge fundraising efforts for over 225 local charities across the UK.

Launched with the aim of raising £1 million for charity, the ‘Make it a Million’ campaign has seen incredible participation from Craft Union pubs across the country. The innovative and commendable fundraising efforts have brought communities together, highlighting the spirit of generosity and unity that defines Craft Union and its local community pubs.

Frazer Grimbleby, MD for Craft Union said,

“We are thrilled to have reached this milestone in our ‘Make it a Million’ campaign. Our pubs have always been at the heart of their communities, and this campaign has shown just how powerful our collective efforts can be. We are incredibly grateful to our customers and operators for their unwavering support and enthusiasm in raising these vital funds for local causes.

Fundraising activities have included everything from charity auctions and raffles to sponsored events and themed parties. Each event has been a testament to the creativity and commitment of Craft Union’s amazing operators, as they continue to find new and engaging ways to support the campaign.

As the campaign moves forward, Craft Union remains focused on reaching the £1 million target. Future fundraising initiatives will build on the success of the past months, with even more exciting events and activities planned to inspire and involve communities nationwide.

As well as this, Craft Union have launched their ‘Make it a Million Minutes’ campaign to run alongside Make it a Million. This campaign will see the Craft Union team and operators donate their time to great community causes, and is a fantastic way to celebrate operators volunteering efforts, highlighting the huge amount of time and effort that operators put into raising these vital funds.

“Our journey is far from over,” added Frazer,

“With the support of our wonderful customers and the dedication of our operators, our local heroes, we are confident that we will achieve our £1 million goal. Every pound raised makes a difference, and we look forward to continuing this incredible journey together.”