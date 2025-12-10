Creating Connections: Norfolk Pub Steps In To Support Local Community With Village Store

Share Post Share Email

Locals in the village of Alpington and its surrounding villages can pop to the pub for all their essential food items after The Wheel of Fortune opened its village store in support of its local community.

The Alpington Community Shop was officially opened by local celebrity ITV Anglia news presenter David Whiteley who lives in the village.

Publicans Naomi Shulver and Barry Gelder took over The Wheel of Fortune in March 2022 after purchasing the freehold. They have worked hard to ensure the pub offers something for everyone, improving facilities such as the beer garden, children’s play area and opening two log cabins for overnight visitors.

The pub has already become the hub of the local community running events such as Chatty Café to help people overcome loneliness and social isolation. It also recently won the South Norfolk Pub of The Year for its commitment to developing the pub as an all-round village asset.

The publicans soon realised that there was a need for a village store as there is limited transport in the area and the nearest supermarket is a number of miles away.

Expert help and a Community Services Fund grant from Pub is The Hub, a not-for-profit organisation that helps pubs to diversify their services and activities, was provided to support the opening of the village store, which saw the transformation of a storage unit on the site.

The Alpington Community Shop is being run by trained volunteers and any profits made are being ploughed back into local community projects.

Publican Barry Gelder said:

“This is an important community service we are offering to people who live locally. We have a high number of elderly residents in the area and want to make sure there is somewhere for them to come for their food items as well as having a safe space to meet.

“We are planning to work in collaboration with other local businesses to make sure we stock more local produce. This is a pub for all people, and we want everyone to have a warm welcome.”

Regional advisor for Pub is The Hub Terry Stork said:

“This is a pub that is really at the heart of its community. This important village store will support people living in the local area and will also help them to overcome social isolation.”