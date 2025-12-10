Fuller’s Reveals A New Look For The Wellington At Waterloo

Share Post Share Email

The Wellington in Waterloo has reopened after significant investment in its bedrooms, bar area and kitchen – including the addition of a new private meeting space.

The Wellington’s refurbishment has seen a shift towards offering its guests a more sustainable stay – while prioritising comfort and quality. The 26 hotel bedrooms have all been refurbished and the kitchen has also been refurbished and seen the installation of fully electric equipment. With Fuller’s commitment to procuring 100% renewable electricity, using electric equipment significantly reduces The Wellington’s carbon emissions.

General Manager, Mark Leeds, has been at the helm of The Wellington for 24 years. “This is the best The Wellington has ever looked” says Mark. “I’m over the moon with how the refurbishment has turned out. Every single part of this building has been upgraded. I’m particularly happy that the iconic ceiling above the bar, which depicts The Battle of Waterloo, has been repaired and returned to its former glory. I can’t wait to see what all my regular customers think – and I can’t wait to welcome all of our new guests too, who are guaranteed to be drawn in by the pub’s outstanding new exterior decoration.

“The rooms look amazing, and I’m delighted to say they now all have air conditioning. I love how the whole bar area looks too and the addition of a new private meeting room, known as The Wellsley – in honour of Arthur Wellsley, the original Duke of Wellington – means we can host corporate bookings. My team and I are ready to hit the ground running – just in time for Christmas – and look forward to welcoming you soon.”