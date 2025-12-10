Wavetree Community Pub Liverpool Gets A £315,000 Makeover

Share Post Share Email

The Wellington on Picton Road in Wavetree, Liverpool has reopened on F following a transformational investment of more than £315,000. The pub is part of Proper Pubs, the award-winning community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, which operates more than 220 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

The investment has completely revitalised The Wellington, giving it an elevated look and feel throughout as well as an improved flow to enhance customer experience. Inside, the pub features brand new fixtures, fittings, furniture and flooring along with a spacious, newly updated main bar area and cosy lounge. In addition, it now boasts a dedicated sports zone.

Stephen Rickards, Operator of The Wellington, said:

“I’m absolutely thrilled to have reopened The Wellington and it’s been a huge success so far! It’s fantastic to welcome everyone back through the doors, especially as we head into the Christmas countdown. The refurbishment has completely transformed the pub, and I’m so proud of its new look – it’s the perfect space for people to come together, relax and enjoy great drinks, live sport and entertainment. As a local resident myself, it means a lot to be running a proper community pub at the heart of Wavertree, and I’m really looking forward to seeing it continue to buzz for many years to come.”

As part of Stephen’s commitment to bringing people together and supporting all aspects of community life, he is excited to run a busy schedule of regular entertainment with a different event planned for every night of the week including games evenings, open mic nights and more. In addition, he will be collecting food to donate to the local foodbank and hosting frequent charity raffles to raise money to have a lifesaving defibrillator installed at the pub.

Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said:

“It’s a real pleasure to welcome Stephen to The Wellington and to see this incredible refurbishment come to life. The transformation has created a vibrant, inviting space that can be enjoyed by all the local community. On behalf of myself and the entire Proper Pubs team, we’re delighted with the successful reopening and wish Stephen and The Wellington all the very best for a fantastic festive season and beyond.”

Currently, operators across Proper Pubs’ estate are collecting as many selection boxes as possible to donate to local charities and communities in need this Christmas, as well as fundraising for Admiral Taverns’ charity partner, Claire House Hospice. In addition, operators are encouraging their customers to write Christmas cards to those who will be experiencing loneliness this Christmas.