Cru Holdings Becomes First Bar And Restaurant Group In Highlands To Offer Real Living Wage

Share Tweet Share Email

A Highland hospitality group has become the first of its kind in the region to be accredited under the Real Living Wage scheme.

Cru Holdings – which operates six bars and restaurants across the Highlands – has pledged to provide all staff with a wage that covers the true cost of living. The Real Living Wage is independently calculated each year, and exceeds the Government’s National Living Wage.

Director Scott Murray said: “The wellbeing of our staff has always been a top priority for Cru Holdings, but the last 18 months have really made us look at new ways that we can support our team through unprecendented times.

“We have recently held a review into our business at all levels, looking for ways in which we can improve employees’ work-life balance. Alongside an average 10-15% salary increase across the board, we have added enhanced benefits and guaranteed a maximum working week to ensure everyone has the chance for some much-needed downtime.

“These new initiatives would never have been possible without the support of our incredible customers, who have got behind all of our bars and restaurants post-lockdown. We know that not all businesses are as fortunate as we are in such a volatile time, however our success is thanks to the hard work of all our team – and we’re delighted to be sharing that success with them.”

Cru Holdings employs over 100 staff across its venues in Inverness and Nairn, and is dedicated to nurturing talent from all walks of life. Employing people of all ages and backgrounds, there’s a place in Cru Holdings for anyone with a passion for exceptional food and drink. New positions are advertised when they become available at www.cruhq.com/recruitment.

As well as providing employee benefits including company-wide discounts, birthday treats and holiday allowances that increase with service, Cru Holdings holds an annual black tie awards ceremony for all employees – celebrating successes and achievements across the company, to ensure that everyone’s contributions are valued and appreciated.