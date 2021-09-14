Falling Labour And Rising Ingredient Costs Drive Rethinks On Supply

Share Tweet Share Email

CGA Prestige Foodservice Price Index predicts further inflation in the months ahead and highlights operators’ need for help from suppliers

Chronic labour shortages, insufficient manufactured stocks and post-Brexit challenges on imports are combining to create disruption and inflation across the foodservice sector, the latest CGA Prestige Foodservice Price Index reveals.

The monthly report shows problems intensified throughout food and drink supply markets in July, with shortages of HGV drivers a particular concern. The Index indicates further year-on-year inflation in prices in most food and drink categories during the month, and forecasts more increases over the rest of 2021. Hospitality’s return towards pre-pandemic trading levels, wage inflation throughout the supply chain and further Brexit impacts are all likely to feed through the chain into higher prices.

Many food businesses are also experiencing difficulty in securing chef labour, leading to increasing numbers reducing menu ranging, and/or seeking prepared products from suppliers. Some are also setting up their own central production kitchens to make the most of available labour and take pressure away from individual sites.

Shaun Allen, CEO of Prestige Purchasing, said: “Our 12-month rolling forecast predicts an increasingly strong rise in food and drink prices, and many operators are now intensifying their focus on the management of their supply markets and the simplification of their food production. With the removal of the VAT reduction and a wide range of rising costs the balancing act of menu pricing and cost management to deliver optimum cash will be tougher than ever.”

James Ashurst, client director at CGA, said: “The foodservice sector is bouncing back well from the turmoil of COVID, and consumer demand for hospitality experiences remains strong. But labour shortages and price inflation are threatening the recovery, and it is particularly frustrating that most of the challenges are out of businesses’ own hands. With few solutions in sight in the short-term, they are going to have to be agile and resourceful in their purchasing and supply arrangements in the run-up to the crucial Christmas period.”

13 September 2021

The Government has listened to the experts in scrapping its flawed Covid passports scheme – London Medical Laboratory

Last week, London Medical Laboratory publicly called for the Government to drop its poorly-planned Covid passport scheme, arguing it would create a false sense of security. It welcomes the news compulsory passport plans for England have now been shelved.

London Medical Laboratory has welcomed the news the Government has shelved its flawed plans for a mandatory Covid passport scheme for entry to clubs and large events.

Last Friday Dr Quinton Fivelman PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at London Medical Laboratory, warned the planned new compulsory Covid passport for England would not be worth the paper – or QR code – it was written on. He claimed it would simply fuel a false sense of security.

Dr Fivelman now welcomes Health Secretary Sajid Javid’s announcement the scheme won’t be going ahead. ‘We warned consistently that getting a Covid “pass” because you’ve had two jabs is like receiving a driving licence simply because you’ve turned up for the test. The only effective basis for a passport scheme, if the idea is ever considered again in the future, is to use Quantitative Covid antibody level results, rather than a simple record of whether someone had had been jabbed.

‘If a passport scheme is considered again this winter, the separate schemes for England and Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland must be replaced by a single UK-wide Covid-19 antibody result App. Should Westminster ever revisit the idea, we would encourage the Scottish Government – which, so far, is continuing its plans for passports – to join a UK-wide scheme based on antibody levels, rather than continuing to go it alone.

‘As we said last week, the basic problem is that passports based on jab records won’t really help control the spread of Covid. Our research reveals that 1 in 100 fully vaccinated people fail to develop any antibodies at all after vaccination. That means that, even if every UK adult is vaccinated, half a million adults will have no protection whatsoever, and not even realise.

‘Of equal concern is the fact that our most recent tests are finding a growing number of people who have been jabbed now have lower values (50 to 500AU/ml) of antibodies and the clinical significance of this is still being researched. The “cut-off value” is still not known and how long protection will last is still being fully understood. If someone takes a test and their score is low, their antibody levels may have significantly declined over time, and they may be more susceptible to the virus as time passes.

‘That’s why an antibody-based passport, rather than a simple ‘double jab’ record, would be the best solution to help the UK return to normality.