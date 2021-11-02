Cru Holdings Thanks Customers for Support with Return of Eat Out to Help Out Scheme

Share Tweet Share Email

A Highland bar and restaurant group has brought back a popular initiative to thank customers who have supported the business through difficult trading conditions, while also safeguarding jobs in the hospitality industry.

Following the success of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme in 2020, Cru Holdings – which operates venues across Inverness and Nairn – has reintroduced the initiative this November, offering up to 50% off all food orders.

Director Scott Murray said: “By bringing back the Eat Out to Help Out scheme across the Cru Holdings group, we achieve two things. We get to say a big thank you to our loyal customers for their continued support, while also helping to protect the jobs of our incredible team, who always go above and beyond to provide excellent service.

“The hospitality sector has faced so many challenges over the last couple of years, but despite restrictions lifting the industry still hasn’t bounced back to pre-pandemic levels.

“We’re committed to safeguarding the jobs of everyone that works for Cru Holdings, to provide some stability for our team at a time when so many other things in our lives can change every day. The fact we are able to do this by giving something back to our customers at a time when everyone needs a little pick-me-up is the icing on the cake.”

Mr Murray added: “The Highland economy is heavily reliant on the tourism and hospitality sectors. The way the community has rallied around local businesses through these trying times, when there are fewer visitors to the region, has been truly heart-warming. We’d like to thank everyone that has joined us at one of our bars and restaurants for a well-deserved afternoon off or night out – and look forward to seeing them again soon.”