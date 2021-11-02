A Strong Month for Hospitality Sales

Share Tweet Share Email

Like-for-like sales were up 13.5% in October when compared with 2019 levels, according to the latest data from S4labour, the online labour-scheduling management system from Catton Hospitality.

In particular, food-led sales performed well with a 17.8% increase in like-for-likes. Drink sales were also up by 9% – much higher than September’s drink like-for-likes. Non-London based sites saw their like-for-likes increase by 15.5%. London sites showed signs of recovery with their like-for-likes up too, but by a smaller 3.5%.

S4labour chief product officer Richard Hartley said: “October’s high like-for-likes is excellent news for the sector, especially given the amount of headwinds (such as the increase in VAT and supply problems) that operators are facing. The autumn Budget also spelled some good news for the sector in the years ahead.”