Cumberland Council And Cumbria Tourism In Bid To Become Accessibility Friendly Destination

Cumberland Council has joined forces with Cumbria Tourism as they begin work on a new campaign to promote Adventure for Everyone.

Backed by UK Government’s Shared Prosperity funding, the campaign will support businesses within the ar eas covering Carlisle, The Western Lake District and Coast to assist them in their journey to becoming more accessible for visitors with a range of access needs, both visible and invisible.

The project ties in with Cumberland Council’s ambition to place health and wellbeing at the centre of its strategy for autumn/winter 2024 and beyond.

Adventure for Everyone has identified tourism related businesses that are already offering facilities and services to help welcome visitors with access needs. The project will provide workshops and practical support for businesses in their on-going journey to becoming more accessible for all. It will also help them update or develop new access information for their visitors, to help those seeking to book make informed decisions.

Cllr Anne Quilter, Cumberland Council’s Executive Member for Vibrant and Healthy Places, said:

“We will be using the project to ensure that all visitors to our area understand that we welcome everyone, no matter what their circumstances are. Much of our area is synonymous with outdoor pursuits and adventure and these should be activities that everyone can engage with. We will be working with specific businesses to highlight soft adventures that will appeal to those seeking fun activities with minimal risk.

“It’s also important to note that the campaign is not just targeting those with obvious physical disabilities and mobility challenges. We’re also working to create a holiday haven for every other type of challenge whether that may be loss of sight, hearing difficulties or neurodiversity.

“Through funding, the council has also created a new Changing Place at Ravenglass & Eskdale railway which offers users the freedom to explore new places, experiences, be adventurous and have a great day out in The Western Lake District and Coast. The Inclusive cycle hub offers a range of adapted bikes and the opportunity to try cycling on a safe, dedicated circuit and with support.”

Commenting on the campaign, Gill Haigh from Cumbria Tourism added:

“Adventure for Everyone is an exciting campaign that ties in with the overall aims of our Destination Management Plan that will see Cumbria become one of the UK’s leading accessible holiday locations. This particular project focuses solely on Carlisle, The Western Lake District and Coast and Cumbria Tourism will be delivering a campaign that supports both businesses and visitors.”

Haigh continued: “According to the Department for Work and Pensions, 24% of the UK population has a disability. Through our work on this project we will be more able to effectively welcome those that fall into this category, by offering product, guidelines and information that will help them choose a holiday that fits their individual needs and requirements.”

The campaign focus will be on inclusivity for everyone – it’s not solely about those with unique individual requirements. It is very much about creating a ‘shared experience’, where groups and families with able and non-able members can visit together and enjoy a joint experience. It will outline adventures and activities such as bridleways where Trampers, other all-terrain wheelchairs and adapted bikes can be used alongside regular bikes, pushchairs or by walkers.