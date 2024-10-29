New Harassment Laws: A Game-Changer for the Night-Time Economy

Share Post Share Email

The introduction of the amended Worker Protection Act (Amendment to the Equality Act 2010) or sexual harassment regulations mark a critical step towards improving protections for employees across the UK’s night-time economy, says the Night Time Industry Association(NTIA). The new rules, designed to tackle workplace harassment, are expected to impact sectors such as hospitality, entertainment, and leisure, given the nuanced challenges faced by the workforce and their interaction with the public within these environments.

While these legal changes are welcome, the NTIA recognises that real change will only come if the industry fully embraces the cultural shift necessary to complement the legislation.

Although the regulations introduce stronger protections, the NTIA acknowledges that the attitudes, behaviours, and working culture in many night-time industries still lag behind legal progress. Laws alone are not enough; it is essential that there is full buy-in across businesses to ensure these regulations translate into meaningful change for workers. Employers must go beyond compliance and foster a culture that truly values safety and respect for all employees.

The NTIA, which represents businesses within the night-time economy, supports the new regulations as an important framework for safeguarding workers. However, the association also emphasises the need for proactive measures to address deep-rooted issues around workplace culture. Without a genuine shift in attitudes and behaviour, these new regulations risk being seen as just another policy on paper, rather than a catalyst for lasting change.

Silvana Kill, COO of the NTIA, said:

“While we applaud the new legal protections against sexual harassment, the reality is that the culture in many workplaces still has some catching up to do. Our sector thrives on the energy and diversity of its workforce, and their safety must be paramount. Real progress will depend on full commitment to fostering positive change across every level of the industry, from owners to managers and front-line staff.”

The regulations introduce significant obligations, including mandatory staff training, clearer reporting mechanisms, and more robust disciplinary actions. For night-time economy businesses, where public interaction and alcohol consumption are frequent, the need to monitor and address harassment risks is particularly acute. But legal measures alone are insufficient without the support of an empowered workforce and a culture that encourages swift reporting and decisive action.

The NTIA is also urging the government to recognise the additional pressures that these changes place on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the night-time sector.

Many of these businesses will require financial and logistical support to meet their legal obligations while creating a cultural environment that truly reflects the spirit of the new regulations.

In the coming months, the NTIA will work closely with industry leaders, legal professionals, and key stakeholders to provide guidance and resources. This will include advice on promoting a workplace culture that goes beyond ticking the boxes for compliance and instead fosters an inclusive, respectful, and safe environment for employees and customers alike.