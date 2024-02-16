Cumbria To Host High-Profile Tourism Future Trends And Innovation Summit

Share Tweet Share Email

Ahead of Innovation Day today (16 February 2024), Cumbria Tourism is unveiling exciting new plans to bring a high-profile tourism innovation and future trends summit to the county.

The showcase event will come towards the end of Cumbria Tourism’s 50th anniversary year and will deliberately look ahead at trends and innovations that the sector needs to explore and plan for.

From AI and robotics to cutting-edge design and new immersive experiences, as well as future exploring trends affecting the sector, this showpiece event at Low Wood Bay Resort & Spa will focus on the top trends and technologies set to transform the UK’s tourism industry. It will take place towards the end of Cumbria Tourism’s anniversary year, on Thursday 21 November, as the industry looks ahead to new opportunities and challenges in 2025 and beyond.

Sponsored by English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues, tourism bosses are lining up inspiring national and international experts to bring the latest innovations, ideas and trends to life. There will also be first-hand demonstrations of the technology being developed to help tomorrow’s visitors to experience and interact with leading destinations like the Lake District, Cumbria in creative new ways.

Around 200 people from across the tourism and hospitality industries are expected to attend.

There will also be an emphasis on the next generation of tourism and hospitality ambassadors, with a number of places available for student delegates from around the country.

Importantly, the event will also act as a fundraiser for Cumbria Tourism’s 50th Anniversary Charitable Fund. Launched in partnership with Cumbria Community Foundation, it is an Acorn Fund which aims not only to raise £50,000 in 2024, but to continue providing financial support for items including specialist equipment, training/study materials and travel costs for new tourism talent long into the future.

Managing Director of Cumbria Tourism, Gill Haigh, says: “We are thrilled to be bringing this nationally significant summit to Cumbria, and specifically the Low Wood Bay, in our 50th anniversary year. Our industry is constantly innovating, and this special event is an exciting opportunity for tourism professionals to come together against a backdrop of innovation, inspiration and transformative ideas.

“The conference will give us a collective glimpse of the future and enable us to explore and discuss emerging opportunities and the right solutions for Cumbria’s visitor economy businesses.”

She adds, “We will be revealing further details in the coming weeks and in the meantime, we would love to hear from high-calibre experts interested in sharing their insights, ideas and innovations.”

Managing Director of English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues Ben Berry adds: “The team here is determined to provide the warmest of welcomes for the delegates who will attend this important summit. We hope that the conferencing facilities at Low Wood Bay Resort & Spa and the spectacular backdrop of the Lake District fells will provide them with inspiration and time to look at new ways of working.

“Innovation is integral to our thinking too. We always encourage our team members to be creative and look for ways to enhance what we do – in technology, modern comforts and service – to give guests more enjoyable stays with us.”