Hotel Indigo Newcastle Transformation Takes Shape With New Owners’ Plans

KE Hotels, a growing independent hotel owner and operator, has announced its innovative plans for the transformation of Hotel Indigo Newcastle this Spring.

Since taking over the property in March 2023, KE Hotels has embarked on an extensive £2 million refurbishment project planned to upgrade their guest’s experience and redefine the hotel’s position within the industry and city centre.

The ongoing renovations include hotel rooms, reception, lobby, and connecting restaurant. The rooms, undergoing a modern and inviting redesign, will look to create a more homely atmosphere with well-equipped interiors. The lounge and hotel reception areas are also being renovated to offer guests a more friendly and seamless experience, ensuring that every guest feels at home from the moment they arrive.

KE Hotels upgrade for Hotel Indigo Newcastle focuses on creating an environment and service that provides more than just accommodation but a memorable experience for those visiting Newcastle. The new and improved Hotel plans to cater to a wider audience, from those travelling for business and looking for a relaxed and well-connected space to those visiting the city, whether that be for an event, night out or weekend away.

Located right in the centre of Newcastle, Hotel Indigo’s prime location is the perfect destination for those visiting the region, with easy access to local attractions and public transport.

KE Hotels has also expressed its dedication to building strong connections with the local community, creating Hotel Indigo Newcastle as a welcoming hub for both locals and visitors. Engaging and collaborating with neighbouring businesses and residents, KE Hotels is also dedicated to getting involved with local initiatives and charities that create a positive impact on the development of the city centre and surrounding communities.

Josh Watts, Operation and Commercial Director of KE Hotels, shared his enthusiasm about the transformation; “We’re delighted for Hotel Indigo Newcastle to join KE Hotel’s growing portfolio and commitment to excellence within the hotel and hospitality industry. Our vision is to create a Boutique Hotel where our guests can enjoy a relaxing and modern space suitable for every occasion. We wanted to create an environment that highlights and compliments Newcastle’s rich history and unique charm, as well as involving the brand to play an active part in helping develop the city centre and supporting communities.