Cumbrian Pub and Hotel Company Receive Award for Sustainability Efforts

The North-Western based pub operator, Country Village Inns have been recognised as champions of sustainability by the British Institute of Innkeeping (BII). The pub co run five Robinsons pubs including the Pooley Bridge, Queens Head in Tirril, Red Dragon in Kirkby Lonsdale, Bridge End in Llangollen, and Royal Oak in Garstang amongst their collection of pubs. These fantastic pubs have earned the coveted BII Sustainability Award, highlighting their commitment to sustainable practices across energy reduction, waste reduction, sustainable procurement, and customer and team engagement.

This achievement reiterates the dedication Country Village Inns shows to environmental stewardship and operational excellence. As part of Robinsons Brewery’s pledge to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040, this recognition reflects meaningful progress toward industry-leading sustainability goals.

Ross Paterson (Retail Environmental Champion) at Robinsons commented on the significance of the award: “We are incredibly proud of all five Country Village Inns for embracing sustainability in such an impactful way. These awards highlight their commitment to running environmentally conscious businesses that not only reduce emissions but also engage customers and teams in meaningful ways. By supporting our pubs with tools, resources, and guidance, we’ve been able to make sustainability achievable and rewarding.”

Mat Cooper, Robinsons’ Robinsons Pub Partner, and Managing Director of Country Village Inns, shared his excitement: “I am incredibly proud of our teams and their dedication to sustainability. This award not only recognises our efforts but also inspires us to continue improving and leading by example in the hospitality industry.”

Ross further elaborated on Robinsons’ ongoing efforts: “In 2024, 18 of our pubs were recipients of this award, and we’re excited to see that number grow in 2025. For pub partners and managers looking to join this initiative, we’re here to provide guidance and implement improvements where needed. Together, we’re working towards a greener future for our industry.”