Pub Chain Estimates Brits Will Sink 130,000 Pints During This Year’s Six Nations

Nationwide pub chain, Social Pub and Kitchen, has announced that it anticipates selling 130,000 pints of Guinness during the Six Nations – that’s an average of 8,700 per match.

To celebrate Britain’s love of Guinness and rugby, Social Pub & Kitchen is offering bottomless Guinness in 114 of its venues.

Guinness experts at the pub chain say Brits love the stout for its creamy texture, bittersweet roasted notes, and that is has recently saw popularity boom amongst Gen Z.

On social media platforms such as Tik Tok and Instagram, ‘splitting the G’ and 45 degree tip tests often go viral amongst Gen Zers, with the likes of Kim Kardashian and King Charles also doing their bit by publicly enjoying a pint of Guinness.

Beginning on Friday night, this year’s Six Nations is one of the most anticipated editions yet with France and Ireland leading the pack with the oddsmakers but home nations England, Scotland and Wales all feeling overlooked and having major points to prove.

And the Guinness takeover doesn’t stop there. From Friday (31st January), the pub chain is launching a Guinness burger to satisfy the cravings of Guinness fans nationwide.

Stephen Cooper, Head of Marketing at Social Pub & Kitchen, said: “As a country of avid Guinness and rugby fans, we’re confident the Icon’s Brunch will be a hit across the UK – there’s nothing better than enjoying the Six Nations with a cold pint of Guinness and delicious food.”