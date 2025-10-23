Daish’s Holidays Reports Rise In Winter Bookings As UK Holidaymakers Embrace Festive Getaways

Share Post Share Email

Daish’s Holidays, the independent family-owned coach holiday company, has reported a 12 per cent year on year increase in bookings for its winter and festive breaks, demonstrating continued demand for UK-based staycations.

The company, which owns and operates a number of seaside hotels across England and Wales, has seen November and December bookings for its Turkey & Tinsel, Christmas, and Twixmas* packages exceed previous records.

All hotels were fully booked for the Christmas five or six day breaks over the main Christmas period, reflecting a significant increase in demand across the board. This strong festive season demand has prompted the reopening of the Barrowfield Hotel in Newquay, for the first time in three years, to accommodate more guests for Christmas.

Paul Harper, commercial director at Daish’s Holidays, says:

“Our winter and festive breaks have always been popular. This year, to accommodate demand, we’re pleased to open the Barrowfield Hotel for the Christmas period and extend our hospitality offering in a popular coastal location that historically experiences lower off-season tourism.

“We’re seeing people booking earlier, looking for the comfort, value, and social atmosphere that a Daish’s break provides. It’s clear that the appetite for a traditional British festive getaway is greater than ever.

The hotels leading this growth in Christmas bookings include the Abbey Lawn Hotel in Torquay, which has seen a 33 per cent year on year increase, the Esplanade Hotel in Scarborough, with bookings up by 17 per cent, and the Russell Hotel in Weymouth, where reservations are up by 15 per cent compared to last year.

Paul adds: “We specialise in providing affordable UK coach breaks to our collection of hotels and pride ourselves on providing the traditional curated Christmas break. These breaks offer a full schedule of activities, entertainment, and hearty dining tailored to the interests of our guests, particularly our loyal over-65s. The level of demand we have witnessed shows how people cherish a traditional, sociable Christmas experience.”