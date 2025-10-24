VisitBritain/VisitEngland Activity Boosts Economy by £562 Million

Share Post Share Email

International visitors spent an additional £562 million across Britain as a result of activity by national tourism agency VisitBritain/VisitEngland, latest figures show.

Results also show that 60% of this estimated additional spend, £336 million, was in destinations outside of London.

The agency reported the figures, which cover its activity for the 2024-2025 financial year, as it was set to bring industry leaders together at its annual review event ‘Behind the scenes: driving regional growth through the visitor economy’ on 21 October, outlining its priorities and activities to grow the visitor economy and support the UK Government’s ambition of 50 million international visitors annually by 2030.

Separately the agency also shared results for the initial phase of its ongoing Starring GREAT Britain global campaign, which is using the powerful draw of screen tourism to inspire visits to the nations and regions today. The campaign is estimated to have generated £217 million in additional spending by international visitors from its launch in January to June this year. It means that for every pound invested in the campaign, visitors spent an additional £20 in Britain. Launched in collaboration with international film and TV studios the campaign also promotes Britain’s creative industries.

British Tourist Authority Chairman Nick de Bois said: “These figures represent not just numbers on a balance sheet, but the millions of additional pounds generated by VisitBritain’s activity that flows into our high streets, our hospitality businesses, our cultural institutions and our communities across every nation and region of Britain.

“Tourism is one of our greatest industries that creates opportunities for all, from the small and medium sized businesses that make up the backbone of our world-class industry to our destinations and attractions that draw visitors from across the globe.

“By working in partnership with industry and the UK Government we can realise tourism’s huge potential to create immediate and sustained economic growth, delivering jobs and prosperity to communities across Britain.”

VisitBritain’s annual review comes as its just published inbound tourism forecast estimates £34.6 billion would be spent by international visitors in the UK this year, up 6% on 2024. Looking at visits to the UK, 44.3 million visits are forecast, up 4% on last year.

Mr de Bois said that while it was good to see the overall estimated growth this year on 2024, longer term forecasts are showing that the UK is starting to lose its competitive position internationally as a visitor destination, both globally and against some major western European rivals.

“Tourism to the UK is already generating growth in value of 6% year-on-year. VisitBritain’s analysis shows that if tourism to the UK was growing at the same pace as current forecasts for Western Europe, the industry would be worth an additional £4.4 billion per year by 2030 to the UK economy. But tourism is extremely competitive, and visitors have a lot of choice. Like every export industry we need to be telling our story about why people should come to Britain not one day, but today.

“Tourism also frames how people around the world see Britain, building positive perceptions. Those who have visited are 16% more likely to invest in the UK’s businesses, products and services,” he said.

Domestically the priority for VisitEngland had been supporting the Local Visitor Economy Partnership (LVEP) programme, simplifying a regional structure for English tourism. A cohort of LVEPs have been created focused on robust destination management, regenerative visitor growth, integrated planning to benefit communities and economies and working with Combined Authorities on local growth plans. Destination Development Partnerships (DDPs) were also part of the restructuring. They are made up of a number of LVEPs, setting regional priorities and receiving government funding. Two DDP pilots have been underway in the North-East of England and the West Midlands to demonstrate the power of this approach with tourism considered strategically in local planning, transport development and investment decisions.

“As decision making is increasingly devolved, it has been fantastic to also see LVEPs engaging with Mayoral authorities, ensuring tourism is recognised as a sector that delivers on regional economic growth and promotes pride-in-place.

“However, despite the success of the DDP pilots and the hard work of LVEPs to gain accreditation, I am disappointed that there is still no long-term funding commitment from government. Afterall the structures of tourism have responded and it would be timely now for government to do so too, to secure the future of destination management across England,” said Mr de Bois.

Domestic overnight trips in England currently being down 8% year-on-year also demonstrated the ongoing operational challenges and cost of living impacts faced by the industry.

VisitEngland was continuing its targeted support to small businesses with new guidance and tools, from regenerative tourism to accessibility, on its Business Advice Hub. Free trade initiatives including the new ‘Taking England’s Wine to the World’ programme was supporting businesses to reach new customers and grow their revenue.

Tourism is one of Britain’s largest and most valuable industries, its third largest service export and a major part of British trade, supporting hundreds of thousands of small businesses and employing millions of people across the nations and regions.