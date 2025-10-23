CLH News Marks 25 Years at the Heart of UK Hospitality

Share Post Share Email

Twenty-five years of stories, challenges and triumphs in the HOSPITALITY AND licensed on-trade

Yes, we are 25 years old!!!

As CLH NEWS reaches its 25th anniversary, we reflect on an incredible journey that has seen the UK hospitality and licensed on-trade sector transform in ways few could have predicted when we first went to press in 2000.

It has been a remarkable quarter century full of highs and lows, from boom times to unprecedented crises, and through it all, we have been privileged to document, serve, and support this vibrant industry that sits at the very heart of British social life.

The Dawn of a New Millennium

When CLH NEWS launched in 2000, the sector was riding a wave of optimism. The UK pub industry was thriving, with traditional “boozers” standing alongside a new generation of style bars and gastro-pubs that were redefining what hospitality meant. The tie between breweries and pubs was still the dominant model, and smoking in pubs was simply part of the atmosphere.

The early 2000s saw the rise of premium brands, craft beers beginning their journey from niche to mainstream, and an explosion in the variety of spirits available behind the bar. The traditional pub was evolving, and we were there to chronicle every step.

Navigating Regulatory Upheaval

Perhaps no single change has been more debated than the smoking ban, introduced in England in 2007. The licensed trade faced this seismic shift with a mixture of trepidation and innovation, with many venues investing heavily in outdoor spaces and heated areas. While some predicted doom, the sector adapted with characteristic resilience.

The Licensing Act 2003, which came into force in 2005, brought the most significant overhaul of licensing laws in decades. Extended opening hours and the consolidation of licensing authorities transformed how venues operated, offering both new opportunities and fresh complexities.

The introduction of mandatory licensing for door supervisors, the designated premises supervisor role, and evolving health and safety regulations have all required constant adaptation from operators navigating an increasingly complex regulatory landscape.

Economic Storms and Survival

The 2008 financial crisis hit the sector hard, (and us too) with consumer spending plummeting and business failures mounting. Many beloved establishments closed their doors for the final time, and the term “pub closures” became a regular feature in industry headlines.

Our offices were above a pub, a great pub “the Jug of Ale” in fact, where over the years we got to know so many people some of whom we are still in touch with. Sadly closed, reinvented and closed for many years now.

However, and thankfully, the resilience shown by operators during this period laid the groundwork for the fighting spirit that would prove essential in years to come.

Rising business rates, beer duty escalations, and the introduction of the National Living Wage in 2016 have consistently squeezed margins, forcing operators to become ever more innovative and efficient. The challenge of maintaining profitability while delivering value has been a constant theme throughout our 25 years.

The Digital Revolution

The transformation brought by technology has been nothing short of revolutionary.

In 2000, online bookings were rare and social media didn’t exist. Today, venues live and die by their online reputation, with review platforms like TripAdvisor wielding enormous influence.

The rise of food delivery apps has created both opportunities and challenges, allowing pubs and restaurants to reach new customers while competing with aggregators that take significant commissions. Digital payment systems, electronic point-of-sale systems, and online ordering have fundamentally changed how hospitality businesses operate.

Social media marketing has become essential, with Instagram-worthy interiors and dishes now factored into venue design. The pandemic accelerated this digital transformation exponentially, with QR code menus and app-based ordering becoming mainstream almost overnight.

The Craft Revolution and Premiumisation

The past 25 years have witnessed an extraordinary renaissance in British brewing and distilling. The craft beer movement, which began as a trickle in the early 2000s, became a flood that transformed the drinks landscape. Microbreweries proliferated, and consumer tastes shifted toward quality, provenance, and authenticity.

The gin boom of the 2010s saw Britain reclaim its crown as a spirits innovator, with hundreds of artisan distilleries opening across the country. Premium spirits, specialist cocktails, and low-and-no alcohol options have all carved out significant market share, responding to increasingly sophisticated and health-conscious consumers.

The food side of the equation evolved just as dramatically, with the gastro-pub movement elevating pub dining to new heights. Locally sourced ingredients, seasonal menus, and culinary innovation became hallmarks of successful venues.

The Pandemic: An Existential Crisis

Nothing in our 25-year history compares to the impact of COVID-19.

The pandemic brought the sector to its knees with lockdowns, capacity restrictions, and social distancing requirements that made normal operation impossible. Venues closed for months, staff were furloughed, and the very future of hospitality hung in the balance.

Yet from this darkness came remarkable innovation. Pubs became impromptu off-licenses, restaurants pivoted to takeaway and delivery, and the entire sector demonstrated extraordinary creativity and determination. The support shown by local communities for their cherished venues was genuinely moving and highlighted the irreplaceable role hospitality plays in British life.

The recovery has been challenging, with staffing shortages, supply chain disruptions, and changing consumer behaviours all complicating the return to profitability. Many businesses sadly never reopened, and those that survived emerged into a very different landscape.

Staffing: The Perennial Challenge

Recruitment and retention have been persistent challenges throughout our 25 years, but the issue has become critical in recent years.

Brexit brought perhaps the most significant structural challenge facing modern UK hospitality. The departure of EU workers, who had traditionally filled vital roles across kitchens, bars, and front-of-house teams, created acute staffing shortages that persist today.

The sector has responded by focusing on training, career development, and improved working conditions, working to transform hospitality from a stop-gap job into a genuine career choice. Yet the challenge remains acute, with many venues unable to operate at full capacity due to staff shortages.

Sustainability and Social Responsibility

Environmental concerns have moved from the periphery to the centre of hospitality operations. Plastic straws, single-use containers, food waste, and energy consumption are now front-and-centre considerations for responsible operators. The sector has embraced sustainability not just as a moral imperative but as a business opportunity, with consumers increasingly choosing venues that align with their values.

Mental health awareness, inclusive hiring practices, and community engagement have also become essential components of progressive hospitality businesses, reflecting broader social changes.

Changing Consumer Preferences: The Generation Z Effect

Another profound shift has been in consumer attitudes and behaviours, particularly among Generation Z. This demographic has embraced healthier lifestyles with enthusiasm, fundamentally altering demand patterns across the sector. The low and no-alcohol movement has grown from fringe trend to major market force, with alcohol-free beers, spirits, and cocktails now commanding prime bar real estate.

Plant-based and vegan options have moved from afterthought to headline act, with dedicated vegan restaurants flourishing and traditional venues expanding their meat-free offerings.

Wellness-focused consumers increasingly scrutinize ingredients, seek nutritional information, and make choices aligned with personal health goals and ethical values. This generational shift has challenged operators to rethink their offerings while presenting exciting opportunities for innovation.

The Experience Economy

Modern consumers are now increasingly prioritizing experiences over mere transactions. Pop-up restaurants and immersive dining experiences have captured imaginations, while competitive socializing venues combining food, drink, and entertainment have redefined nights out.

The boundaries between dining, drinking, and entertainment have blurred, creating hybrid concepts that appeal to experience-hungry customers.

Looking to the Future

As CLH NEWS celebrates 25 years, the sector faces a new constellation of challenges: persistent inflation, energy costs that remain elevated, ongoing staffing shortages, and the need to balance profitability with the expectations of more demanding consumers.

Yet if our quarter century has taught us anything, it is that UK hospitality is defined by its resilience, creativity, and unwavering commitment to bringing people together.

From the traditional corner pub to the cutting-edge cocktail bar, from the family-run restaurant to the multi-site operator, this sector remains the beating heart of British social life.

We are immensely proud to have served this remarkable industry for 25 years. Here’s to the innovators, the grafters, the dreamers, and the hospitality professionals who make it all happen.

And we hope-Here’s to the next 25 years of stories yet to be written.

Thank you for letting us be part of your journey.

The Team at CLH NEWS