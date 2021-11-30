Dame Helen Mirren Urges the Nation to Support the Homeless and Vulnerable Christmas Meal Appeal

Actress, Dame Helen Mirren, has released a video plea urging Brits to help homeless, vulnerable and lonely people this Christmas, by supporting Just Eat’s Christmas Meal Appeal.

With an estimated 10,500* people sleeping rough on any given night, and the rising cost of food, fuel and energy bills, this winter is set to be difficult for many.

To play its part in tackling these issues, Just Eat is using its entire network as a force for good. The food delivery app is encouraging members of the public to donate £3, £5 or £10 when they order a takeaway and Just Eat will match their donation pound for pound, doubling their contribution.

In addition, Just Eat is drawing on its employees, restaurant partners and delivery couriers to volunteer, fundraise, and deliver free meals and Christmas essentials to those in need.

All funds raised will be donated to charities Social Bite – a movement to end homelessness – and FoodCycle who support low-income families, the homeless, and those experiencing loneliness by providing community meals, made from food that would have otherwise gone to waste.

Together, the Christmas Meal Appeal aims to fund at least 200,000 meals to feed those in need this festive season.

The initiative, which was first introduced at the height of the Christmas lockdown last year, returns after new research** reveals that since the pandemic, most (51%) Brits want to do more to help others, with almost three quarters (74%) of people planning to help those less fortunate this Christmas.

Thanks to the generosity of the British public, last year’s endeavours helped to provide over 100,000 meals as well as fund long term projects to break the cycle of homelessness and poverty. Just Eat hopes to build on this to make a greater positive impact.

Andrew Kenny, UK MD for Just Eat commented: “At Just Eat we believe in the power of food in bringing people together. This is our biggest charitable initiative to date, and we’re proud to be able to use our entire network as a force for good. We hope that together we can make a real difference to those who need it most this winter.”

Mary McGrath MBE, FoodCycle CEO says: “For many people in the UK, this winter will be a time of hunger and loneliness, which is why we’re grateful to be joining forces with Just Eat to help those in need.

“With help from the Just Eat Christmas Meal Appeal, FoodCycle will be able to provide thousands more hot, nutritious meals to low income families, elderly people, key workers and those who simply cannot afford to buy food this Christmas.”

Josh Littlejohn, founder of Social Bite added: “Whilst many of us will be able to share Christmas dinner with loved ones this Christmas, thousands of homeless people will spend Christmas alone on the streets of the UK and many homeless families and children will wake up on Christmas morning in temporary accommodation.

“That’s why we’re thrilled to be teaming up with Just Eat for a second year running for the Christmas Meal Appeal, which is going to make such a difference to the UK’s most vulnerable people.’’

Just Eat has also created a Christmas Meal Directory which outlines safe spaces offering free hot meals for the homeless, lonely and vulnerable over the festive period.