St Austell Brewery to Help People into Hospitality Jobs with Only a Pavement Away Partnership

St Austell Brewery, the independent owner of 38 managed pubs, inns, and hotels across the South West has begun a new partnership with Only a Pavement Away. The charity helps people facing or experiencing homelessness, prison leavers and veterans, by placing them into long-term, stable employment in the hospitality industry.

Through the partnership, St Austell Brewery will work closely with Only a Pavement Away to bring more people going through difficult times into secure and sustainable jobs, helping them to rebuild their lives.

By 2024, Only a Pavement Away is aiming to create more than 700 jobs within the hospitality sector.

St Austell Brewery already supports a number of charitable initiatives across the South West through its Charitable Trust, which supports local charities, good causes and individuals in need. The Trust has raised over £850,000 to date.

Commenting on the partnership, Tamsyn Allington, People & Communications Director at St Austell Brewery, said:

“We’re delighted to be working in partnership with Only a Pavement Away – a truly inspiring initiative that offers a helping hand to the homeless, ex-offenders, and vulnerable veterans, by placing them into full-time hospitality roles.

“As one of Cornwall’s oldest businesses – established in 1851 – we are one of the largest employers in the South West, and own pubs across the region. We’re very proud and fortunate to be able to offer long-term, stable employment to those in need. In turn, we’re confident our partnership with OAPA will be thoroughly rewarding for us as a business and give us the opportunity to find talented new team members.

“We’re very excited to be starting on this journey and looking forward to giving people the chance to step into a brighter future, learn new skills, and forge a career path in hospitality.”

Greg Mangham, Founder & CEO of Only a Pavement Away, said:

“I am thrilled to welcome St Austell Brewery on board as our latest partner. St Austell has always been focused on supporting growth in the South West and, as the largest pub operator in the region, is passionate about helping its local communities to thrive.

“We’re delighted to be working closely with the team, to restore hope and stability for vulnerable people who are seeking employment.”