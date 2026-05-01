Daventry Community Pub Relaunched Following Transformational Refurbishment

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Popular community pub, the Pike & Eel on 1 Tamar Square in Daventry, relaunched on Thursday 23rd April following a transformational combined investment of £110,000 from experienced licensees, Mark Ford, Lynn Dorney and Admiral Taverns.

Internally, the pub has undergone a complete transformation to include a brand new bar and new flooring, as well as a dart board and two pool tables in the games room area to elevate the pub’s atmosphere.

Externally, the Pike & Eel has been revamped to include brand new signage and lighting as well as a brand new patio area. In addition to this, the pub can seat between 25-30 people outside.

Licensees, Mark Ford and Lynn Dorney bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the pub having spent the past three decades working in the industry. Both local to the area, they took over the pub in March 2025 and have taken it from strength to strength. Going forward, they are committed to creating a family and dog friendly community pub that brings people together and supports all aspects of community life.

Lynn Dorney, licensee at the Pike & Eel, commented: “It has been incredible to see the pub transform and to witness the community come together to celebrate. This is a true local, and our regulars are like family, so we are thrilled to be offering them a new and improved pub. We want to extend our thanks to our hardworking team at the pub and everyone at Admiral Taverns who have gone above and beyond to make this renovation a success. We look forward to seeing this pub thrive”

As part of its mission to give back to the local community, it will continue to host regular fundraising events/community initiatives to raise money for Friends of Danetre Hospital, who support in-patient wards and the hospital departments with equipment and training.

Matt Obrey, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, added: “I’m delighted to see the refurbishment of the Pike & Eel completed. I look forward to seeing Lynn, Mark and the team continue to thrive in the future.

“On behalf of myself and the Admiral Taverns team, we wish Mark, Lynn and the team all the best for many years to come”.