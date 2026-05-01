Independent Pub Company “Pub People” Show Support For Indie Beer

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East Midlands pub operator Pub People has thrown its weight behind the independent brewing sector, activating across its 40-strong estate in support of National Indie Beer Week. Around 30 of the company’s pubs — which have served the region since 1993 — took part in the campaign, championing local independent breweries through dedicated pump clip and bar top branding to spotlight the range of craft ales being poured across their outlets.

Andy Crawford, MD of Pub People said: “Over many years we have focused on offering a great range and quality of cask and keg beers directly from many of the East Midlands brewers and we’re delighted to be getting behind the Indie Beer campaign and Indie Beer Week – making it easier for beer drinkers to find great local beer from genuine independent breweries.”

“All of our pubs are run by people who are highly committed and care passionately about what they do, so we have great admiration for the brewers who feel exactly the same about the superb beers they’re making.”

Indie Beer Week 2026 took place from the 10th to the 19th April (taking in two weekends) and was launched by the Indie Beer campaign last year as part of a drive to make it easier for consumers to identify beers from genuine independent breweries rather than Global beer giants. Pubs, breweries and beer retailers will be running meet the brewer events, tap takeovers, beer festivals and more across the UK.

“Indie Beer Week promotes ‘independent beer, pubs and people’ so there is a clear alignment with the Pub People group of pubs and it was great to visit one of their superb venues, enjoy a local beer from an independent brewery and discuss how indie beer is vital to the success of pubs.” Anthony Hughes, SIBA National Chairman.

The Indie Beer campaign was setup by SIBA (The Society of Independent Brewers & Associates) with support from across the beer industry, and now has around 700 breweries actively involved. The campaign helps consumers find great-tasting beer from genuinely independent breweries, wherever they’re buying it.

“It can be confusing knowing which beers are the real deal when many high-profile ‘craft’ beers are now actually owned by Global beer companies like Heineken and Budweiser. Wherever you see the Indie beer mark you can be sure that what you’re buying is a beer made by real people, from a brewery that is genuinely independent of global giants.” Anthony added.