Daymer Bay Juices & Lemonades

Established in 2010, our no.1 aim has always been to produce the finest quality juice based drinks in a pure & natural way.

We search the globe for the best ingredients to ensure every Daymer Bay bottle is as good as the last. Our taste experts have put all their knowledge to good use to blend different varieties of fruits to arrive at flavours you and your customers will love.

Our offering includes our premium NFC juices, traditional lemonades along with the Mocktails which are the newest addition to the range – all naturally delicious and refreshing and inspired by the beauty of the North Cornish coastline.

Our core range comes in 250ml, single serve glass bottles, available in seven flavours so there’s something for everyone from the ever-popular Pure Orange & Apple juice to our delightfully refreshing Still Lemonades.

Our new Mocktails range includes the five delicious flavours of Mojito, Strawberry Daiquiri, Pina Colada, Passionfruit Martini and Blue Mai Tai, perfect to appeal to consumers in the rapidly growing low/no alcohol market.

For more information about stocking our Daymer Bay range, contact us at: sales@daymerbaydrinks.co.uk