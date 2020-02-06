The Dartmoor Ice Cream Co.

We are an artisan ice cream company based on Dartmoor. We use cream and gallons of lovely fresh milk from cows that graze on the foothills of Dartmoor.

We are passionate about creating the nearest thing to proper home-made ice cream. Making in small batches, we keep, as much as possible, to ingredients you would find in your larder, while not compromising on quality.

In addition, many of our ice creams are made even more delicious by the addition of chunks and sauces, most of which are lovingly made by us.

Our fruit ice creams and sorbets are made from real fruit.

We think you will find that, despite our premium quality, we are competitively priced.

We sell in a range of Napoli and tub sizes for scooping but also sell ice cream in 120ml and 450ml tubs for retail.

Visit www.dartmooricecream.uk or see us on stand NC13.