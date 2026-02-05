The Devon Fudge Company Ltd

Share Post Share Email

We produce a quality, handmade, luxury Devon Clotted Cream Fudge using only natural ingredients, all cooked in a traditional method.

We are proud to say that all our fudge is:

• Palm Oil Free

• Gluten Free

• No Artifical Colourings Or Flavours

• No Stabilisers

• 8 Month Shelf Life

We have won multiple awards for our fudge over the years and believe this is due to offering a delicious product that leaves customers always wanting to come back for more. We have also been voted as Britain’s Best Traditional Fudge Company 2022-2023, a title we are extremely proud of.

All our fudge is cooked to order, maximising shelf-life and ensuring the freshest product is delivered to you.

We source as many ingredients locally as possible, to cut down on our carbon footprint and support local businesses when ever we can.

Visit www.thedevonfudgecompany.co.uk for further information.