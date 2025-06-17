“Death” Of Birmingham’s Culture And Hospitality Ecosystem Can Still Be Avoided, Says NTIA

Share Post Share Email

Central, regional, and local government must take immediate action together to stem further losses in Birmingham’s culture, entertainment, hospitality, music, and NTE, experts have warned.

Lyle Bignon, NTE Ambassador for Birmingham, working on behalf of the Night Time Industries Association, said:

“UK Government, West Midlands Combined Authority, Birmingham City Council, West Midlands Police, and other public sector agencies have to work harder to protect businesses in the city and region.

“There is a widely shared view in our industries that politicians, policymakers, and leaders of various organisations with responsibility for our city’s future are continuing to wilfully ignoring the calls of an increasingly beleaguered sector.

“In the space of less than a month, four Birmingham venues – the 5:15 Club, The Anchor Digbeth, Hockley Social Club, and Zumhof – have announced either immediate or imminent closures.

“It is unacceptable that many businesses are now struggling to stay open, and our elected representatives are either nowhere to be seen, or choose not to meaningfully engage over what has been months and months of calls for action.

“The golden threads that link the future economic viability of all our hospitality and NTE venues are accessibility, attractiveness, safety, and crucially the ease of running businesses.

“The current Government seem hellbent on reducing the amount of people’s disposable income, which directly impacts the out of home leisure economy, both here in Birmingham and across the UK.

“The slow death of the region’s culture and hospitality ecosystem – which still has much to champion and celebrate – can still be avoided through the involvement of decision-makers now. What are they waiting for?”

Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, commented:

“The closure of a number of venues in Birmingham highlights a deeply concerning narrative of high-profile venue losses across the UK.

“This isn’t isolated — it’s symptomatic of a wider crisis in our sector.

“The message is clear: the Government, Birmingham City Council, West Midlands Combined Authority and others must step up urgently with meaningful support before more vital cultural spaces disappear in the city and region.”