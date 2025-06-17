UKHospitality Secures EPR Commitments From Government

Share Post Share Email

Following significant campaigning from UKHospitality, the Government has agreed to explore an alternative approach to its Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) scheme.

Due to poorly drafted rules that classify some packaging sold in hospitality, like bottles of beer and wine or cardboard packaging in QSR, as household waste, many venues are being forced to pay twice for recycling. They are being passed on an EPR fee via their suppliers, and they are having to pay to recycle their waste commercially.

At a roundtable with Mary Creagh MP, the Defra minister responsible, it was agreed that the department would work with the sector to explore a solution to this issue, in line with proposals we put to them last year.

The current timeline means that we are hopeful this solution can be brought forward for the second year of the scheme.

UKHospitality has led the way in urging the Government to rectify this issue. We have put clear solutions forward to Defra, the Government department responsible for the scheme, and written to the Secretary of State, alongside a coalition of leading businesses. We recently escalated our concerns to the Prime Minister and Chancellor, as a result of Defra’s inaction.

Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, said:

“I’m pleased that Defra is finally properly engaging with this issue and acting on our concerns.”

“UKHospitality has been campaigning on this issue for over a year and warning of the unfair and costly impact it will have on hospitality businesses.”

“We have put forward clear proposals that can solve this issue, which include an exemption for closed loop hospitality businesses, and I hope that we can work at pace with the Government to put something in place for the second year of the scheme.”

“Of course, this is not an ideal timeline for businesses affected this year. In light of the Government acknowledging that there is a problem that needs solving, I urge hospitality suppliers to recognise this and not pass additional EPR costs through to operators.”

Our proposed solution: