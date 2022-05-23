Delivery Sales More than Four Times Higher than Pre-COVID, but Growth Eases in 2022

Share Tweet Share Email

Delivery sales at Britain’s leading managed restaurant and pub groups in April were 357% higher than the pre-COVID levels of April 2019, the latest edition of the CGA & Slerp Hospitality at Home Tracker shows.

It continues the stellar performance of the delivery sector since the start of the pandemic. Takeaway and click-and-collect sales have also increased over the last three years, though by a much more modest rate of 26%.

Combined sales of deliveries and takeaways were 114% higher than in April 2019. They accounted for around 24 pence in every pound spent with the managed groups participating in the Tracker.

However, sales have plateaued in 2022, as COVID-19 restrictions eased and consumer confidence about eating-out improved. The Hospitality at Home Tracker shows April’s delivery and takeaway sales were 34% below the levels of April 2021, when Britain was emerging from strict COVID-19 restrictions and venues were starting to reopen.

Karl Chessell, CGA’s business unit director – hospitality operators and food, EMEA, said: “While growth in sales have slowed from the peaks of COVID-19 lockdowns, these figures show how deliveries have become entrenched in consumers’ habits, as they now account for nearly a quarter of all spending with managed groups. Our Tracker also indicates that deliveries are steadily eating into the takeaway and click-and-collect sector as consumers opt for the convenience of food and drink delivered straight to their door.”

Slerp head of sales, Thomas Messett, said: “The fact that for every pound spent, 24p went on takeaway and delivery orders, is huge. With operators facing mounting cost pressures, you can’t afford to ignore direct ordering. When you then layer in loyalty to continue to drive repeat business, you really see the power and potential of direct ordering.”