Demand for UK Hospitality Workers Soars by 46% — With Job Adverts in North East Doubling Since 2019

Demand for UK hospitality workers has risen by 46% compared to pre-pandemic levels – with the number of online job adverts for staff in the North East more than doubling, according to an analysis of new ONS data1 by Indeed Flex, the online staffing platform for temporary work.

It’s a pattern repeated across the country, as employers in many sectors struggle to find staff. The biggest jump in demand for hospitality workers is in the North East, while Scotland saw a 61% increase in job adverts towards the end of 2022.

Increase in job adverts for hospitality workers, 2019 vs 2022

Region Number of online job adverts in December 2019 Number of online job adverts in December 2022 % change Dec 2019 to Dec 22 North East 570 1,175 106.1% Scotland 2,105 3,395 61.3% East Midlands 1,705 2,730 60.1% Yorkshire and The Humber 1,895 2,840 49.9% South East 7,235 9,295 28.5% West Midlands 2,290 3,975 73.6% Wales 895 1,770 97.8% North West 2,625 4,375 66.7% South West 3,655 5,100 39.5% East of England 3,195 4,935 54.5% Northern Ireland 335 595 77.6% London 8,280 10,460 26.3% UK average 2,899 4,220 45.59%

London had the highest total number of job vacancies, with 10,460 positions advertised online in December 2022, an increase of 26% compared to pre-pandemic levels.

With soaring supply costs and rising wage demands amid the cost-of-living crisis, businesses in the hospitality sector are feeling the pinch. Indeed Flex offers a way for employers to boost their numbers by using temporary staff.

It was recently anticipated that hospitality job roles might be added to the Government’s shortage occupation list, which would make it easier for businesses to recruit from abroad. However, Migration Advisory Committee only added roles in construction.

Recent research from Indeed Flex found 58% of businesses will be turning to temporary workers to support their permanent teams this year. A quarter (28%) of HR professionals whose business already uses temporary workers expect to make increased use of temps during 2023.

Novo Constare, CEO and Co-founder of Indeed Flex, said: “The hospitality sector is not alone in its struggle to fill positions — it’s a problem facing most sectors right now.

“But during the pandemic, hospitality was one of the sectors hit the hardest. Many businesses were forced to close for long periods and thousands of people were furloughed or made redundant.

“The uncertainty in the hospitality sector made many workers look for other employment. Unfortunately, not all staff have returned.

“On top of rising costs and stretched budgets, it’s a difficult position for companies to be in and many businesses have come to see temporary staff as a vital resource.”