Denhay – Bacon They’ll Come Back For

For more than seven decades, Denhay Farms has stood at the intersection of craftsmanship, animal welfare and uncompromising quality. From our beginnings in the Dorset hills to becoming one of Britain’s most trusted names in premium bacon, our ethos has remained constant: to make food with intention, care and integrity. That dedication has been recognised at the highest level: Denhay holds a Royal Warrant for bacon, a mark that reflects our commitment to producing food of outstanding quality and provenance.

This philosophy is brought to life through Denhay Direct – our dedicated service for delivering exceptional bacon straight to the hospitality industry. Denhay Direct was created to give chefs, hoteliers and foodservice partners direct access to ingredients that elevate the plate while offering the consistency and reliability their kitchens depend on.

Every rasher of Denhay bacon begins with high-welfare farming and responsible sourcing, followed by the heart of our craft: our bacon is cured entirely by hand. This slow, meticulous approach ensures an even cure, natural texture and the distinctive depth of flavour Denhay is known for.

Whether cooked in volume or showcased in signature dishes, our bacon performs beautifully every time.

Working directly with professional kitchens allows Denhay Direct to provide tailored solutions – flexible ordering, dependable delivery and product formats designed to support efficiency without compromise. From our award-winning Dry Cured Back Bacon to our richly smoked streaky cuts, chefs know they are receiving premium bacon backed by decades of expertise.

Denhay are more than a supply route; we are a partnership grounded in transparency, responsiveness and shared passion for quality ingredients.

As hospitality continues to evolve, Denhay remains committed to helping kitchens create memorable experiences – bringing our craft, our heritage and our Royal Warrant directly to the people who value them most.

See us on Stand B2 or visit direct.denhay.co.uk