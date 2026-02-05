Castle Pubs Invests In New Pub Refurbishments

Share Post Share Email

Mitchells & Butlers (M&B) has revealed significant upgrade plans for three of its Castle Pubs as part of wider programme to strengthen and evolve its community-focused estate. The White Horse in Parsons Green, The Sun in Bournemouth and The Crown & Greyhound in Dulwich will each undergo a complete transformation as part of a combined investment.

Tailored to its local market, each pub will undergo a comprehensive refurbishment with upgrades including refreshed interiors, enhanced event spaces, improved pub gardens and new menus focused on seasonal, British comfort classics.

Reopening on 5th February, The White Horse in Parsons Green, a predominantly wet-led operation, will benefit from a revamped first-floor dining area complete with new British gastro menus and a new private dining area, while refreshed interiors and an extension to the main bar will remain true to the pub’s character, supporting vertical drinking. Outside, will see an expanded garden with additional seating alongside a new outdoor bar with craft beer taps.

The Sun in Bournemouth, formerly Sixty Million Postcards, relaunches with a new identity on 5th March. Located on Exeter Road, the pub will be fully refurbished inside and out, introducing a new food and drink offer, modernised dining areas and additional screens. The repositioning will see the pub emerge as a family-friendly community hub, timed ahead of the summer sporting calendar.

Completing the trio, pub with rooms, The Crown and Greyhound in Dulwich will re-open on 19th March following design-led upgrades to the ground-floor bar and outdoor spaces, adding 43 covers, alongside a contemporary event space upstairs. Its 20 hotel rooms will be refreshed as part of the works.

Dan Barnett, Operations Director at Castle Pubs comments:

“These refurbishments represent a significant investment in our estate and demonstrate our continued commitment to developing our pubs and securing their long-term future. By tailoring each pub to the needs of its community, we’re elevating quality and experience, creating pubs that our guests are proud to call their local, whilst at the same time, welcoming new guests.”

The refurbishments form part of Castle Pubs wider programme to strengthen its offering, with plans to invest in eighteen sites throughout 2026, including the Prince Albert in Notting Hill and The Sun in Clapham Old Town.