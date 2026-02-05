Sophisticated Drinking, Without the Alcohol

Share Post Share Email

As consumer demand shifts towards healthier, more considered drinking choices, the no/low alcohol sector continues its rapid growth. Hospitality venues are increasingly searching for sophisticated alternatives that appeal to guests seeking quality without compromise. Earlsmann VINE, a Devon-based producer of naturally alcohol-free drinks inspired by classic wine styles, is helping lead that change.

Unlike de-alcoholised wines, which often taste overly sweet or artificial, Earlsmann VINE products are developed from the outset to deliver clarity, balance, and authentic wine-like character—without fermentation and without alcohol. The range includes white, blush and red variants, each designed to complement food pairings and elevate the dining experience.

The response has been striking. At recent public tastings, approximately one in three people who tried the drinks went on to purchase—a compelling indicator of both commercial and consumer potential.

Earlsmann VINE’s Grenache Blush recently won a Taste of the West Gold Award, with its New Zealand–inspired white achieving Silver, reaffirming its quality credentials.

With growing interest from bars, restaurants and wellness-focused venues, now is the time for operators to rethink their alcohol-free offering.

Earlsmann VINE provides a refined option for those who choose not to drink—without feeling like they’re missing out.

Earlsmann Vine; 01884 259917; earlsmann.store; sales@earlsmann.co.uk