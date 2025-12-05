Derby Community Pub Reopens Following Transformational Refurbishment

Share Post Share Email

Popular community pub, The Travellers Rest on Ashbourne Road in Derby, reopened on Monday 1st December following the first phase of a phenomenal £320,000 combined investment from experienced licensee, Andy Newton, and Admiral Taverns.

Thanks to the investment – which has been split into two parts, with the second phase due to commence at the start of 2026 – The Travellers Rest has undergone a full refurbishment to enhance and modernise the overall look and feel of the pub. Inside, whilst Andy has worked hard to ensure the pub retains its original character and traditional features.

Moving forward, the second phase of the investment will bring the community a completely transformed function suite – situated in a separate building to the rear of the pub – available for private hire, complete with its very own bar and facilities to ensure milestone moments can be celebrated in comfort and style.

Licensee, Andy, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to The Travellers Rest having not only grown up in the local area, but has also having been at the helm of the pub for the last two years. During Andy’s time at the pub, he has worked tirelessly to create a vibrant social hub that brings people together and where everyone in the community – including four legged friends – feel welcome.

Andy Newton, Licensee at The Travellers Rest, commented:

“I’m absolutely thrilled with the results of this fantastic investment! It was a joy to welcome the community back on Monday, just in time to celebrate the countdown to Christmas, and show off the pub’s brand new look.

“I really have loved every minute of my time at The Travellers and I would like to thank everyone, from our family and friends to our customers, team and of course everyone at Admiral Taverns, for all their ongoing support over the past two years. I look forward to getting the function room underway next year and everything the future holds for this fabulous community pub!”

As part of Andy’s commitment of bringing people together, he will continue to host a busy schedule of regular entertainment including the local darts team on Mondays, quiz nights on Tuesdays and live acoustic music every fortnight on a Wednesday from 8pm. In addition, the licensee will be hosting a variety of charity events to raise money for local children’s charity, Derbyshire Children’s Holiday Centre, which aims to give children from disadvantaged backgrounds the chance to laugh, grow, and thrive through unforgettable holidays, new experiences and lifelong memories.

Richard Skinner, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, added:

“Since taking over, Andy has brought real passion and dedication to The Travellers Rest and it’s been a joy watching him build a popular, community focused pub that is cherished by local residents.

On behalf of everyone at Admiral Taverns, I look forward to seeing all that he will achieve following this investment and wish Andy and the whole team at The Travellers Rest the very best for the future.”