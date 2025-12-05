Hospitality Star Promoted To Lead The Lesters Arms

Share Post Share Email

A young Brewood-born hospitality star is serving up a treat after she secured her dream job – at just 25-years-old.

Mia Williams has been promoted to General Manager of The Lesters Arms on Kiddemore Green Road, one of the region’s fastest-growing gourmet restaurants and bars.

The former Brewood Middle School pupil had impressed bosses with her passion for the role after being with the reborn venue since it was transformed from a derelict building into a destination dining spot in April 2024.

In her new role, she will be responsible for overseeing all day-to-day operations, managing staff, stock and service standards, whilst handling compliance with licensing and health and safety regulations.

It comes at an exciting time for The Lesters Arms, after it began its festive period by posting ‘sold out’ signs for its 5-course Christmas Day offer.

“I’ve loved being part of the journey so far, helping bring a once much-loved pub back to life and creating a discerning drinking and dining experience that locals really appreciate, and people drive miles for,” said Mia.

Billy Hutchinson, owner of The Lesters Arms, continued:

“Service is a massive part of what we are about, and Mia has been fundamental in helping shape our culture and the way we treat guests.

“We wanted to recognise the fantastic progress she had made during the last eighteen months, so promoting her to General Manager seemed a natural decision. Her personality is infectious, which will play a significant role in driving revenues through events, promotions and team leadership.”

Mia, who first started in hospitality whilst studying at university, concluded: “Prior to here, I worked in events and as a wedding co-ordinator and I just love the buzz of delivering a memorable experience to people.

“That’s what I want to build on at The Lesters Arms, making us the number one gourmet destination in Staffordshire.”