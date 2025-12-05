Popular Community Pub Delivers Unforgettable Christmas Party For Local Pensioners

Share Post Share Email

A popular Hydes Brewery owned community pub in Ashton on Mersey has delivered a memorable festive celebration for more than 90 local pensioners, who gathered for the pub’s free annual Christmas party.

Invited guests to the Old Plough enjoyed a three-course Christmas lunch, a drink, DJ and a full afternoon of festive entertainment that created a warm and lively atmosphere from start to finish.

The event was funded through generous donations and year-round fundraising activities ranging from hamper ticket sales, quiz and bingo night proceeds and prize raffles carried out by the pub’s team, regulars and the local community. The event is an important event in the area and a key focus for the Sale pub, which is managed by Niamh Kenny and known for its strong commitment to the community.

Originally acquired by Hydes in 1911, The Old Plough received an extensive £550k refurbishment earlier this year, part of an ongoing multi-million pound investment programme by the family-owned brewery and pub retailer.

Niamh Kenny, who joined The Old Plough team last year and was promoted to general manager in June, has already made a notable impact, leading community initiatives and fundraising efforts for local causes such as St Anne’s Hospice. She also participated in the Great Manchester Run with colleagues from Hydes, further strengthening ties with the local community.

Niamh said: “The Christmas party for local pensioners was a huge success and showed the true spirit of the Old Plough, confirming why the party has become such an anticipated event for so many local people. The pub was filled with laughter and genuine happiness. The entire team was determined to deliver a memorable day that brought joy, comfort and companionship to local people who look forward to meeting up with friends old and new.”

Hydes managing director, Adam Mayers, said:

“The success of this event reflects the wider community driven approach across the whole Hydes estate. Our pubs play an important part in bringing people together and occasions like this make a real difference to wellbeing and social connections. This is especially important for older and vulnerable people in our communities and pubs such as The Old Plough have a valuable part to play as they are the heartbeat of local communities.

“Hydes is fully committed to supporting activity that strengthens local ties and I’m proud of the Old Plough team for delivering another outstanding community celebration. The Christmas party confirmed the role the Old Plough plays at the heart of its community and demonstrates the lasting value of bringing people together during the festive season.”