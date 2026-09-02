Desborough Community Pub Reopens Following Transformational £260,000 Refurbishment

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Popular community pub, the George on High Street in Desborough recently reopened following a transformational combined investment of £260,000 from experienced licensee Vanessa Amoako and Admiral Taverns, the UK’s leading community pub company.

This refurbishment has breathed a new lease of life into the George to elevate and modernise the overall look and feel of the pub – whilst still retaining its original, characterful features. This has ultimately enabled the licensee to further cement it as the go-to community hub for local residents.

Passionate licensee Vanessa Amoako brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the pub having worked at the George for more than a decade before taking over as the licensee six years ago. The George is a true family pub with Vanessa’s daughters Jodie and Sophie supporting their mother in the day to day running of the pub. Going forward Vanessa is committed to building on the pub’s reputation of being a family-friendly hub that brings people together and supports all aspects of community life.

Vanessa Amoako, licensee at the George, commented: “It’s been amazing to watch our plans for the pub come to life over the past number of weeks. We’re really proud of the new look and it’s been fantastic to welcome both new and old faces through the door since we reopened. This is a true family pub, not just because of the team behind it, but because of our wonderful customers who really are like a second family. I’d like to thank our team at the pub for all their hard work throughout the renovation and since we reopened. I’d also like to thank the team at Admiral Taverns for their support throughout the project, as well as the local community, who have always been our strongest champions.”

Going forward, Vanessa will be hosting a busy schedule of regular entertainment for the community to enjoy including quiz nights, live music and karaoke. In addition, as part of her mission to giving back to the local community, they will also be supporting regular fundraising events for local good causes.

The pub is owned by Admiral Taverns, the UK’s leading community pub company with c. 1,350 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

Jenna Trudgill, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, added: “I’m thrilled to see the George open again after such a fantastic transformation, where Vanessa, Jodie, Sophie and the whole team have put in an incredible amount of hard work to make sure every detail is just right. It’s also been brilliant to see the two generations working side by side and the passion they all have for the pub trade. On behalf of everyone at Admiral Taverns, I want to wish the entire team at the George all the best for the future.”