Robert’s Dorset – Reliable Stock, Fast Delivery, Great-Tasting Products

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Have you struggled for stock over the past 6-9 months, whether it’s for a warming machine, pots for you shelves or jars for self-serve, so many companies can’t supply you because they have little or no stock as they don’t make anything,

At Robert’s Dorset we make our crackling 6 days a week, in multiple flavours.

Why are we different, the best way is to read our reviews on Amazon, TIKTOK, our Website or to pop into any of the 600+ stores, farm shops, petrol stations we supply and ask them. Every flavour is allergen free, yes that includes gluten free and we are 100% Keto but we also produce a high-quality peanut in10 flavours.

Due to current demand you are looking at 7 days from orders placed. If you need stock don’t delay, it’s simple, email or call, we will get back to you the same day, with a price list and account form.

Contact us via phone 01202 875280 email: trade@robertsdorset.com or go to our retail website: www.robertsdorset.com/trade-enquiries/ and complete trade application form.