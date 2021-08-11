Devon Pub Launches Craft Cabin To Help Locals And Receives Top Community Award

Share Tweet Share Email

The Lord-Lieutenant of Devon David Fursdon has officially opened a creative cabin at the Stoke Canon Inn in Stoke Canon, Devon.

During the opening ceremony the Lord-Lieutenant also awarded its volunteers with a Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

The cabin is to be home to a raft of local groups including arts and crafts, learn a language, history lessons, knit and natter, folk singing, book club and bingo club.

The creative cabin, which was set up to bring people together and combat social isolation, was opened with the expert help and a Community Services Fund grant from Pub is The Hub, the not-for-profit organisation that helps pubs to diversify and provide essential local services.

Director of the Stoke Canon Inn community group Peter Mitchell said: “We are calling our new craft area ‘The Hub’ as a mark of our gratitude for the help we received from Pub is The Hub in making it happen.

He added: “We’re a small pub and had no defined space for groups looking for an autonomous area in which to hold their activities. We look forward to using it for music, handicraft groups, small exhibitions, meetings and anything else that may be requested by our local residents in the future.”

On the pub’s volunteers receiving the Queen’s Award Peter added: “We are honoured that our volunteers received the this prestigious award. The support from our community for our efforts has been heartwarming and we are very proud that our endeavours have put the heart back into our village.”

Pub is The Hub advisor Reg Clarke said: “The creative cabin is going to be a lifeline to many in the village who have suffered from social isolation during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He adds: “It is great to see the pub and its volunteers recognised for their hard work for those living in the local area.”