Diageo Announces Partnership to Tackle Training and Recruitment Challenges in UK Hospitality

Drinks company Diageo has announced a new three-year partnership with Springboard and The Prince’s Trust to address the chronic skills shortages that the UK hospitality industry is wrestling with. Drawing upon their combined knowledge of the sector, both charities will run Diageo’s award-winning Learning for Life programme, to drive recruitment in the sector and support the long-term prosperity of the hospitality industry.

Together, Diageo, Springboard and The Prince’s Trust are aiming to support over 3,000 people over-18 into work and promote the skill sets needed to succeed in a career in hospitality. The news comes as UKHospitality reports 400,000 vacancies across the sector and 100,000 staff absences meaning that day-to-day the industry is missing half a million workers; more than 20% of the workforce.[1]

Springboard has been the lead delivery partner for Diageo’s Learning for Life programme that launched in 2012 in the UK. Learning for Life provides vital training and vocational experience as well as a route into the hospitality sector for adults. To date, 5,374 people have participated in the programme over 362 courses.

The partnership will extend the existing Learning for Life award-winning six-week Bartending and Hospitality Course and recently introduced Hospitality Sprint programme, to include three new delivery models to expand the reach, engagement, outcomes and legacy of Diageo Learning for Life and ensure agility and flexibility of the programme to best meet the needs of both the hospitality industry and the people the programme supports.

Kate Moore, Society Manager of Diageo GB, said:

“We know the hospitality industry continues to face unprecedented challenges and many communities are struggling when it comes to recruitment. We want to give people the opportunity to kickstart a career in such a vibrant industry. We are excited to be relaunching the programme that directly support participants no matter where they are on their journey to employment.”

Springboard CEO, Chris Gamm, commented:

“Hospitality organisations up and down the country will be as delighted as we are to hear that our incredible partnership with Diageo is continuing for a further three years. Learning for Life plays such an important role in turning out skilled and qualified professionals into the industry, futureproofing the talent pipeline for hospitality.”

Springboard will also be working with The Princes Trust, who will support the delivery of early-stage career training.



Ben Marson, Director of Partnerships at The Prince’s Trust, said:

“We are delighted to be partnering with Springboard for the Diageo Learning for Life programme and believe that during this challenging time for the hospitality sector, we can bring together our collective strengths to support young people into meaningful work in the hospitality sector, and ultimately to build a better future for themselves.”

With a focus on adult education, Learning for Life in the UK has traditionally focused on offering opportunities to unemployed people over 18, with skills programmes covering key areas within the hospitality industry implemented in partnership with local educational, governmental, and training organisations.

To find out more about Diageo Learning for Life and upcoming courses, please visit: https://springboard.uk.net/diageo-l4l/