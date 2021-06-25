Greene King To Support Young People With Learning Difficulties Into Employment

Share Tweet Share Email

Greene King, the UK’s leading pub company and brewer, has partnered with Landmarks Specialist College to provide 16-24 year olds with learning difficulties and disabilities the opportunity to develop employment and life skills as they enter the hospitality industry.

As part of its commitment to improve social mobility, Greene King will support young people with learning challenges to overcome barriers to employment through supported internships with Landmarks, an Independent Specialist College for people with learning difficulties which operates across five sites in the East Midlands and South Yorkshire.

The first programme, which began earlier this month in South Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire, will give nine learners work experience in Greene King pubs. Landmarks Specialist College will also support with a job coach until the individual can work independently.

Graham Briggs, head of apprenticeships and employability programmes at Greene King, said: “Improving social mobility and creating the best opportunities in hospitality for young people from all backgrounds is really important to us. Our partnership with Landmarks Specialist College will help provide valuable work experience to young people with learning difficulties, with a view to securing permanent employment with us.

“Supported Internships are the latest addition to our other established programmes including apprenticeships, The Prince’s Trust, Ex-Offenders and Kickstart – all of which create employment opportunities and support the career development of our people.”

Larry Brocklesby, Principal and CEO at Landmarks Specialist College, said: “We are thrilled to be working in partnership with Greene King, the country’s leading pub retailer. The opportunities this partnership will afford our young Interns, who have an aspiration to work in the hospitality and catering sector, is truly exciting. We are confident our partnership will go from strength to strength each year, with many employment outcomes being achieved.”

Supported Internships have proven successful for participants, with 88% of Landmarks Specialist College Interns sustaining employment in the past three years.