Dishwasher Temperature is Vital Step to Ensuring Commercial Health and Safety, But How Should You Monitor It?

Protecting customer health is the cornerstone for any good food service operation. To ensure those standards are upheld, it is legally mandated that UK businesses must adherer to Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) principles. These guidelines provide an outline of best practice to help businesses manage their food risk and safety management.

A key part of these principles is to make sure that equipment and tableware is thoroughly cleaned to a high standard. This is to ensure that a high satisfactory health, safety and cleanliness process is consistently and regularly completed. Temperature is a key part in securing this, with commercial dishwashers needing to reach a high enough heat to kill bacteria and viruses, and effectively clean dirty dishes, cutlery and equipment.

HACCP principles state that commercial dishwashers should be maintained at a minimum of 55 °C during the wash cycle, and a minimum of 82 °C during the rinse cycle. Anything outside of this would not be considered an effective or safe clean due to the temperature not being high enough to kill pathogens.

The dishwasher temperature should be regularly monitored, tested and logged to ensure compliance, and to protect the health and safety of your staff and customers This is now easier than ever thanks to temperature measuring equipment that places the technology right in the hands of the user.

Dishwasher temperature probes can be placed inside the dishwasher during a cycle and provide a temperature reading throughout the wash cycle. Many commercial businesses often have pre-existing digital HACCP platforms that these can plug into, but for smaller organisations, simply recording the data in a safe and responsible way is accessible through this tech all the same. I’d still recommend looking into a digital HACCP software for the ease of recording, archiving and filing of all the data.

Traditional means of recording dishwasher temperature through single use strips have a high cost due to the continuous need for purchase. Their accuracy can also be questionable, and they’re not the most environmentally sound option either. Investing in long term digital solutions for your health and safety benefits everyone across the board. Think of it as an investment in the future by being confident in your practices with the hard data to back you up.

It is important to view food safety and adherence to HACCP from a holistic view. Of course, restaurants and catering services should comply with this as a matter of principle, but think about the wider effects of improper recording, human error or lack of training. Not only does it leave the business open to legal implications, but long-term reputational damage across consumer and business audiences if news gets out. New technology provides sound and trustworthy equipment that improves efficiency and reduces costs at the same time.

