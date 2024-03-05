Achieving Sustainability with Dry Steam Cleaning Technology

Share Tweet Share Email

By Thomas Stucken, Osprey DeepClean (www.ospreydc.com)

Cleaning is important for supporting public health and wellbeing and vital in maintaining a healthy population and vibrant community life.

Now, consumers are motivated to make environmentally conscious, sustainable, choices and this reflects in their buying behaviour. People want to align with brands that care about sustainability and strive to limit their environmental impact. Get closer to meeting these expectations by adopting ‘green’ cleaning practices.

You don’t need to view sustainable cleaning as something to achieve in the future when affordable and effective technology is readily available. Introduce the best possible cleaning practices and show people that your business is taking every measure now.

Drastically reduce your water consumption with Dry Steam Vapour

Because DSV cleaning needs just 1 litre of water to generate 1,600 litres of dry steam, which in turn only requires 5 litres an hour, you can reduce water consumption by over 90% almost instantaneously, this in turn alone helps your company take huge strides towards realising your sustainable ambitions.

In practice, let’s look at companies that rely on high-pressure washing to clean pavements. This method could demand up to 1,000 litres of hot water every hour, whilst the high pressure poses a risk to damaging surfaces. The environmental costs of high-pressure washing are astronomical, and that’s without considering the massive volume of wastewater.

Stop chemical pollutants and dangerous wastewater

One of the biggest problems with traditional cleaning methods is the considerable volume of effluent discharge. Toxic chemicals can pollute clean water sources and damage the environment when handled incorrectly. When handled properly, wastewater still consumes significant energy to remedy and levies a high cost on the environment.

One of the most significant advantages of DSV technology lies in the waste removal procedure that saves considerable time and money while providing an environmentally friendly solution that prevents cross-contamination. Your cleaning operatives can simply empty the waste tank when it fills and enjoy the peace of mind that sustainable actions provide.

The science behind DSV technology

When you combine dry steam vapour with validated technologies, you achieve the most effective, efficient, and sustainable cleaning standards, without the use of any chemicals.

The process requires a small amount of cold tap water that gets super-heated inside our machines, reaching temperatures up to 175 degrees. Just one litre of water transforms into 1600 litres of small but powerful dry steam droplets.

These tiny dry droplets cover a far greater surface area than manual cleaning in a shorter time with greater effectiveness. It loosens dirt and grime that you can easily remove with Osprey Deepclean’s validated HEPA filtration vacuum cleaners or microfibre cloths, leaving your surfaces clean and sanitised.

Driving Sustainability with DSV technology

DSV technology relies on super-heated dry steam that substitutes tonnes of hot water for small amounts of cold tap water. It produces no moisture, prevents cross-contamination and relies on no chemicals to achieve higher standards of environmental hygiene than any other cleaning technology.

Government research shows that UK businesses can save up to £23 billion every year through the way they use energy and water. Financial rewards, unmatched environmental benefits and exceptional hygiene standards should drive home the transformational effects of DSV cleaning.

At OspreyDeepclean, we’ve dedicated 20 years to engineering the most sustainable and effective DSV technology. Tested in healthcare settings and relied on by hospitals, we’re striving to help businesses like yours have a positive environmental impact.