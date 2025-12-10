Dorset Hospitality Venues Launch Protest Against Labour MPs Over Rising Costs

Share Post Share Email

Independent operators in Southbourne, Christchurch and Wimborne have initiated a boycott campaign targeting Labour MP’s in response to proposed business rates increases, and have begun displaying protest signage declaring their premises off-limits to Labour MPs, marking an escalation in tensions between the sector and government over fiscal policy announced in the recent budget.

The initiative, spearheaded by James Fowler of the Larder House in Southbourne, represents growing frustration within the independent hospitality sector over what operators describe as unsustainable tax burdens. Mr Fowler has reported reducing his workforce by half over the past twelve months due to declining customer traffic.

Speaking about the motivation behind the campaign, Mr Fowler expressed concerns about the survival of independent venues facing increased taxation. Multiple establishments in the region have now installed window stickers stating “No Labour MPs” as a visible form of protest.

The campaign has attracted support from Andy Lennox, a restaurant proprietor who also serves as chair of the destination management board. Mr Lennox criticised what he characterised as a failure by government to respond meaningfully to sector concerns, despite engagement. He warned that without policy reversals, the survival rate for pubs could fall to just one in ten.

The protest emerges against a backdrop of widespread anxiety within the hospitality industry regarding business rates scheduled to take effect from April 2026. Whilst the government has reduced the business rates multiplier, recent official revaluations have increased the rateable values of numerous pubs, restaurants and cafés. This means some venues will face higher bills despite the headline rate reduction.

The Treasury has stated that its autumn budget includes a £4.3 billion support package for high street businesses. Government officials say that most premises experiencing increases will benefit from caps in the first year, with transitional relief mechanisms designed to prevent sudden cost escalations.

Tom Hayes, the Labour MP for Bournemouth East, confirmed he had facilitated a meeting between Mr Fowler and Chancellor Rachel Reeves at Number 11 Downing Street to discuss small business and hospitality sector concerns. Mr Hayes, who regularly patronises independent businesses in Southbourne and surrounding areas, defended his commitment to supporting local enterprises.

Responding to the boycott campaign, Mr Hayes suggested the protest stickers would not achieve their intended objective and criticised the timing given the Christmas period. He reported that constituents had approached him to say they would take their custom elsewhere in response to the boycott.

The MP emphasised that Bournemouth was receiving increased governmental attention, citing the Chancellor’s visit and the opportunity secured for a Southbourne business to attend Number 11. He referenced the UK’s £2.7 trillion debt and £107 billion annual interest payments as context for difficult fiscal decisions, whilst expressing belief in economic recovery.

Mr Hayes stated that he was working to secure benefits for Bournemouth but felt the boycott campaign was hampering his efforts to negotiate on behalf of local businesses.

The situation highlights deepening tensions between the hospitality sector and policymakers as operators face mounting cost pressures from multiple sources including business rates, national insurance contributions and wage increases.