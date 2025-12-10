Try Before You Buy: Why Expowest Cornwall Is The Ultimate Face-to-Face Experience

Share Post Share Email

Step away from the screen and into Wadebridge on Tuesday 3rd & Wednesday 4th March – where real connections, real products, and real opportunities await.

For more than 40 years, Expowest Cornwall has been the place where Cornwall’s hospitality businesses – from pubs and hotels to cafés, holiday lets and caterers – source their food, drink, equipment and services. With over 95% of visitors coming from Cornwall, it’s the only trade event built entirely around the needs of local buyers.

Experience the Difference Face-to-Face Makes

In a world dominated by online transactions, nothing compares to the power of personal interaction. The Expowest Cornwall trade show returns to Wadebridge on Tuesday 3rd & Wednesday 4th March, offering food retail & hospitality businesses and buyers the chance to connect, discover, and – most importantly – try before you buy.

Why Face-to-Face Wins Over Online

• 82% of trade show attendees have purchasing authority, making in-person events a prime opportunity for direct sales. [boothexperiences.com]

• 92% of visitors attend primarily to see new products, something online browsing rarely replicates. [boothexperiences.com]

• 74% of attendees agree that engaging with exhibitors increases their likelihood of becoming customers. [joinlto.com]

As one visitor to the show put it: “The great thing about Expowest Cornwall was that everyone we spoke to opened up new opportunities, even the ones we didn’t intend to visit! It’s great being able to try before you buy, and hugely inspiring for upcoming

menu products and saving some money at the same time. It always surprises me every year with what you can take away from the process.” Callum Hirst, Waterfront Polzeath

Register Your Interest Today

Don’t miss out on the chance to connect with suppliers, sample products, and spark ideas that could transform your business.

Register your interest now at expowestcornwall.co.uk