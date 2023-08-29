Driffield Pub Has £200,000 Makeover

Share Tweet Share Email

The Original Keys on Market Place in Driffield, re-opened on Thursday 24th August following a major investment of £200,000.

The pub is part of the Proper Pubs division at Admiral Taverns and has undergone a complete transformation to create a brand-new look with fresh décor to appeal to the local community. Inside, the pub has been completely transformed, featuring a brand-new bar, flooring, and furniture throughout. Outside, the Original Key’s garden has been renovated, which includes new-signage, lighting and furniture.

For opening night, customers enjoyed a prosecco reception and live music from X Factor Star, Samantha Atkinson. The pub was officially opened by the local Mayoress, Councillor Gillian Helliwell.

Operator of The Original Keys, Jeni Weaver, said: “Opening night was fantastic, it was amazing to see all our customers, old and new, coming to see what the pub has to offer!

The feedback we received from our community was amazing, and we can’t wait to see them again soon!”

The pub also hosts an annual schedule of events for the community to enjoy such as regular quiz and karaoke nights. Jeni’s first aim is to raise money to install a lifesaving defibrillator at the Original Keys.

Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said: “The refurbishment at The Original Keys looks fantastic – the team have worked really hard to ensure it is a success for the local community.

On behalf of the Proper Pubs team, we would like to wish our community hero, Jeni, every success for the future in making The Original Keys a fantastic hub of the community.”

Proper Pubs is always supporting its communities through an array of events and charity fundraising initiatives, from Christmas selection box collections to local food bank donations. Proper Pubs recently installed its 104th defibrillator across its estate through the help of fundraising from its locals.