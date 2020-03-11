Drinkaware Launches New Campaign Against Drink-Driving

Free ‘Home and dry’ POS offered to all on-trade operators

Alcohol education charity Drinkaware is launching a new campaign against drink-driving, called Home and dry. The campaign will support pubs, clubs and bars to encourage customers in their venues to stay alcohol-free when driving.

Drinkaware is providing Home and dry point-of-sale (POS) materials free of charge to any UK pub operators who wish to use them. The materials include T-shirts for staff members, posters, beer mats and bar runners, which all feature an eye-catching road sign design. Operators can also download a suite of digital assets to communicate the Home and dry campaign across social media channels.

Home and dry has been developed after feedback from on-trade operators and independent pubs and bars and is supported by The British Beer & Pub Association and the Department for Transport’s THINK! initiative. The campaign is designed to support venues to provide a safe and enjoyable environment for all customers by encouraging drivers to go alcohol-free and get home safe. Home and dry POS and digital assets can be downloaded or ordered free of charge from the Drinkaware online store.

Mark Chandler, Director of Marketing & Partnerships Activation at Drinkaware said: “We’re delighted to be launching Home and dry, a campaign that has wide support from operators as an effective way of helping them to raise awareness of the risks of drinking and driving.

“The campaign’s message is a positive one about encouraging people to choose alcohol-free drinks options if they are driving.

“Encouraging customers to go alcohol-free is easy in today’s on-trade, where the choice of alcohol alternatives has never been better. Drivers can enjoy a wide range of alcohol-free beers, ciders, wines or spirits, and get home safe at the end of the night.”

For more information visit: www.drinkaware.co.uk/homeanddry