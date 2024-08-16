Dukes Head in Wokingham in New Hands!

Share Tweet Share Email

A Wokingham-based couple have breathed new life into the Dukes Head Pub in Wokingham, after a ten-week renovation.

With a background in hospitality, Claire and Ed Deegan, a couple of 25 years, have now taken over the historic and grade 2 listed pub.

Claire and Ed previously managed The Emmbrook Inn, and Claire’s background in social media marketing, and DJing will be used to let the public know what’s happening at the pub.

Mrs Deegan, originally from Kent, praised the community’s broad support, even extending to their social media initiative on TikTok.

She said: “We took locals’ advice on renovating the pub. They wanted us to get the pool table moved back where it used to be under the light.

“People were also saying that they missed the original artwork so we dug it out from the cellar and dusted it off rehung it.

“It’s been really positive and we’ve been able to keep everyone informed about our progress.”

The renovated pub, now sporting a snug and traditional aesthetic, opened on Thursday, August 8.

Since then, their efforts have not gone unnoticed, with the community showering praise and encouragement, painting promising imagery of the pub’s revival.

Claire perfectly summed up their ambition -‘We love Wokingham, and we hope the community will love us too!’