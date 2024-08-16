Tattershall Castle Set To Celebrate Its 90th Anniversary With Event On The River

Share Tweet Share Email

Photo Credit: Floating Restaurant by Phil Dolby via Flickr https://www.flickr.com/photos/126654539@N08/31432578611

Tattershall Castle, the iconic floating pub on the River Thames, is set to celebrate its 90th birthday in style.

With a rich history that began as a car ferry in Grimsby, Tattershall Castle has transformed through the years into a beloved London landmark, enjoyed by thousands of guests every week, with a prime position opposite the London Eye. To commemorate this milestone, a nostalgia-filled event will be held, featuring vintage entertainment, live music, and historical reflections.

The music acts will be a central point of the day and will take guests through the ages, with the celebration set to start at 3pm. Kicking off the day with 30s/40s jazz swing music on the upper deck, the house jazz band will set the tone for the nostalgic journey. This will be followed by an energy-packed performance on the Upper Deck from London’s premier rock n roll band, The Runaround Kids, who will bring the 1950s to life with their nostalgic music.

The live performances aim to recreate the vibrant atmosphere of the different eras, allowing guests to step back in time and experience the golden ages. Later, a DJ will join to play 70s, 80s, 90s and 00’s music from 8pm onwards for the rest of the evening, keeping the party lively and engaging for guests who can enjoy a journey through history.

In addition to the live music, guests will have the opportunity to explore historical exhibits that detail the boat’s journey from its original route as a car ferry between Hull and Grimsby to its current status as an iconic pub on the River Thames. These exhibits will include stories of its sister boats, Lincoln Castle and Wingfield Castle, and their shared history.

The venue will be decorated throughout, with the Tattershall team donning outfits representing different eras, to mark the occasion. Following the main event, the celebration will continue in the onboard nightclub, keeping the festivities going until 2am.

Tattershall Castle’s journey is marked by significant milestones throughout its 90 years, including its launch by Pamela Wilson, daughter of Sir Murrough Wilson, Chairman of LNER, and its inauguration as London’s first floating Art Gallery and Conference Centre by the Lord Mayor of London, Sir Lindsay Ring, in 1975. This event will honour these milestones and celebrate the rich legacy of Tattershall Castle, whilst also celebrating the iconic pub on the Thames as it stands as today.